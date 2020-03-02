Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Leeds flying, WBA trips and David Prutton's scheduled board | Soccer news

Listen to a new episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast published every Monday

Listen to the new Sky Sports EFL podcast, as we take a look at the latest twists and turns in the Championship, League One and League Two, Nottingham Forest defender Michael Dawson leads Ten To Tackle, and David Prutton takes us through Your planned Championship table.

In this week's Sky Sports EFL podcast, we evaluate all of the weekend's Championship action, including a blunt victory for Leeds, a fight victory for Fulham and a surprising defeat for West Brom against Wigan.

Then we present the Ten To Tackle challenge to Nottingham Forest defender Michael Dawson, before his former teammate and Sky Sports presenter David Prutton, who predicts the championship games every week, tell us what the table would be like if everyone Your advice will come. true.

Then, the focus is on the entire League One action, after Coventry was the first after a victory over Sunderland and League Two, where we discussed another victory for Cheltenham and a frustrating week for Oldham that ended in an emphatic victory and Very necessary in Boundary Park.

All that and much, much more!

