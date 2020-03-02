Sky Days suspended from & # 39; Black Ink Crew & # 39; after drama with son

Instagram

Sky lands in hot water after telling his son Des: & # 39; Your dad doesn't love you, I don't love you. Nobody loves You! during a heated fight in the last episode of the reality show VH1.

Sky days supposedly faces the consequences of his hurtful words to his son Des. According to a new report, the "Black ink equipment"The star has been suspended from the reality show VH1 after the heated fight between her and Des in the last episode of the show.

It is said that the producers really did not like their side that they showed in the episode on Wednesday, February 26, which earned them a great reaction from the spectators. Criticism supposedly leads honchos to suspend Sky from show production.

In that episode, you could see Sky accusing his youngest son of robbing him. However, Des denied having taken anything. Apparently, Sky didn't believe it and things got so intense that Sky declared: "I want to beat this little boy is a **!" To make matters worse, she told him as she walked away, "Your dad doesn't love you, I don't love you, nobody loves you!"

His comment clearly hurt Des so much that he broke down crying later, saying he never asked to be born and that he intended to hurt Sky. Nor did he understand why she hurt him like that. In the end, Des and Sky decided to separate once more.

Despite the violent reaction, Sky didn't seem bothered by hateful comments. He even went to Instagram Live to defend himself from his hurtful words towards his son. "Are they taking Des? That's cute. That's sweet. That shit has no tears in his eyes, but that's sweet. Listen, I said what I said, God is going to deal with me," he told his followers, without sound in the least regretful.

"Like God, thank you for everything you've done in my life and everything you're going to do. You know, that was a difficult day for me in November, you know? I'm sure it was also difficult for him." But it happened. What the hell do you want me to do? God is working on me day by day, son. And that is what it is, "he continued.