Six Nations: All currently scheduled matches will still go ahead despite the outbreak of coronavirus | Rugby Union News

Ireland vs Italy remains the only match to be postponed







The Six Nations have announced that all remaining matches of the current series will be held as they are, subject to government directives.

Ireland vs Italy remains the only postponed match this weekend after a meeting to address the outbreak of coronavirus.

The game of men, women and children under 20 took place this weekend before being postponed.

England's game against Wales in Twickenham on Saturday and Scotland's game in Murrayfield against France on Sunday will continue.

The Six Nations game of Ireland against Italy to be played on Saturday was postponed

England Women's games in northern Italy and games under 20 between Italy and England could be relocated in due course.

"As it stands today, all currently scheduled Six Nations parties are scheduled to move forward," a statement said.

"Six Nations is in contact with FIR and RFU regarding the possibility of relocating the women's matches and U20 Italy vs England to another Italian location and we will make a new announcement about this in due course."

"However, the men's match of Italy v England in Rome is planned to continue as planned.

"Six Nations intends to complete all 15 games in all three championships when time permits, but we will refrain from making reprogramming announcements for the time being while we continue to assess the situation."