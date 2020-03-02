Six coronavirus deaths in EE cases. UU. And China are slow: live updates | News

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's live updates on the coronavirus as it continues to spread from its epicenter in central China to countries around the world.

I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur, replacing my colleague Hamza Mohamed.

%MINIFYHTMLdb2b328cf457734971fa02702881ecf411% %MINIFYHTMLdb2b328cf457734971fa02702881ecf412%

A summary of the main events of Monday:

The death toll in the United States has increased to six with the growing concern that the virus has spread without being detected in the northwestern state of Washington for weeks.

Deaths in Italy increased to 52, while the number of victims in Iran increased to 66. Italy is the most affected country in Europe, while Iran has reported the highest number of deaths outside of China.

Countries such as Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, the Czech Republic and Tunisia announced their first cases of the disease.

China reported more cases, but the infection rate seemed to be decreasing.

Plus:

Here are the latest updates:

Tuesday March 3

01:15 GMT – The governor of New York seeks to reassure the costs

The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, has just issued a directive to all insurers to give up the cost-sharing associated with virus testing.

"We cannot allow cost to be a barrier to accessing COVID-19 tests," he wrote on Twitter.

New Yorkers who receive Medicaid coverage will not have to pay a copayment for any proof related to #coronavirus. Currently, all COVID-19 tests that are conducted at the state Wadsworth Laboratory are completely covered. – Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 3, 2020

00:45 GMT – China's cases continue to decline

The figures just published by the National Health Commission of China suggest that the outbreak could be decreasing.

Mainland China had 125 new cases confirmed on Monday, compared with 202 the previous day. That is the lowest figure since the country began publishing national data in January.

In Wuhan, the number of new cases was 111, compared to 193.

The commission said 31 people died from the infection.

Click here to read the updates on Monday, March 2.