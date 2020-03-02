Should public transportation be free? The | Environment

In many cities, public transportation is usually the easiest and most economical way to get around.

It is more environmentally friendly because there are less gasoline and diesel cars on the road.

%MINIFYHTMLca3c157a30df27d3c89db5da4b1dc65211% %MINIFYHTMLca3c157a30df27d3c89db5da4b1dc65212%

It is also free if you visit Luxembourg.

It is the first country in the world to make public transport zero cost for all.

Is it the solution for congestion and pollution, or will the cost of a ticket be paid in other ways?

Presenter: Nick clark

Guests:

Gabriel Leigh – transport correspondent for the magazine of global affairs and lifestyle Monocle

Constance Carr – Senior researcher and urban geographer at the University of Luxembourg

Sahrika Panda Bhatt – Founding Trustee of the Raahgiri Foundation

Source: Al Jazeera News