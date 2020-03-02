Sheriff Villanueva says 8 deputies involved in sharing photos of Kobe Bryant Crash – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Monday that eight agents participated in the exchange of graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others.

It was reported on February 28 that at least one deputy had shared photos of the accident site and the remains of the victim. By Monday, the number of deputies involved increased to eight.

According to Villanueva, the department has a policy against taking and sharing photos of crime scenes. However, the policy does not apply to accident scenes.

The sheriff said he was disgusted by what his deputies did.

"When I heard this information, I felt devastated," he said. “These families of the victims have suffered enough.

“Having any action by our deputies compiles their suffering, it breaks my heart. It's a sense of betrayal because these are my own employees. "

Villanueva said he intends to change the department's policy by expanding it to include accident scenes.

Vanessa Bryant's lawyer issued a statement over the weekend saying she was absolutely devastated and demanded the toughest possible punishment for everyone involved.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was also investigated for taking and sharing photos of the accident site.

The helicopter crashed into a Calabasas hillside at the end of last month in a dense fog, killing the Lakers' retired legend, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others on their way to a youth basketball game. The other victims were Christina Mauser; Payton and Sarah Chester; John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; and pilot Ara Zobayan.