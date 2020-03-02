Sharp will use a TV factory to produce facial masks

Sharp plans to start making face masks at one of its factories in Japan in response to the growing demand caused by the outbreak of coronavirus, reports The Associated Press. The plant, in Kameyama, Mie Prefecture, is generally used to produce large LCD panels and assemble televisions.

Sharp will manufacture 150,000 masks per day by the end of this month, reaching 500,000 per day. It is said that the installation is suitable for the production of masks due to the high essential standards of cleaning. According to reports, Sharp, owned by Foxconn, has not yet decided on pricing or distribution plans for the masks.

It has been difficult to find masks in Japan

Facial masks are common in Japan, particularly in winter, when many people wear them to help prevent the spread of disease. But since the outbreak of COVID-19 began, it has been difficult to find them and other household items such as toilet paper, and most retailers restrict buyers to only one package at a time. In some countries outside of Japan, where masks are seen less frequently in stores, sellers have been raising prices in online markets.

American surgeon Jerome Adams urged the public not to increase demand in a tweet over the weekend. "Seriously people – STOP BUYING MASKS!" Adams wrote. "They are NOT effective in preventing the general public from contracting #Coronavirus, but if health care providers cannot make them care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!"

The World Health Organization's guidelines state that healthy people should only wear masks if they take care of someone suspected of being infected with the coronavirus, but for people with symptoms they can help delay the spread of the disease in combination. with a thorough and frequent treatment of the hands. Washed.