Shannen Doherty updates fans of the battle against cancer and says he is "back,quot; after revealing the diagnosis

Beverly Hills 90210 Student Shannen Doherty has updated her health after revealing last month that she is fighting stage 4 breast cancer. The 48-year-old actress posted a series of photos on Instagram to show how she is living as healthy as possible while fighting the illness.

"After a year of dealing with the return of cancer and other tensions, I am back," Doherty wrote in the caption. “Take care of me and hug every day. It is not always easy. I have days that I am depressed or just lazy. But I move forward with the help of friends. ”

Doherty added that her friend Anne Marie Kortright had been "relentless,quot; in getting her to walk, and that she learned new ways of cooking that not only fed her soul, but also her belly "in a very healthy way."

The actress also called her physical trainer Kiara Stokes for kicking her ass the day before. Doherty declared that it had been a "great productive week,quot; that led her to feel better, and added that her skin is alive and so is she.

One of the photos showed Doherty with Kortright and Stokes. The others presented healthy recipes from Malibu Rad Kitchen, which Doherty recognized as making cooking "fun, healthy and sustainable."

Doherty revealed last month in Good morning america That her breast cancer was back. His first battle against cancer ended when he went into remission in 2017. However, last year he discovered that he had returned.

the Charmed Star explained that it was a bitter pill to swallow in many ways, and that he had not yet processed it. Doherty also admitted that he was not posting on social media so often because he "didn't want to be a nuisance."

Shannen Doherty says he wants to be positive and be a beacon for people. She also wants to be someone with whom people can have an honest conversation about how difficult it is to fight cancer. Or, at least, Doherty wants to be someone with whom people can identify.

Doherty concluded that he wants to "be sincere and honest,quot; about the experience.



