Shah Rukh Khan's latest post will surely melt your heart

Shah Rukh Khan is an actor on Instagram who does not use the platform only for his film promotions. Each of his Instagram posts has a lot of meaning and emotions, which is evident even in the subtitles. Late, he has been sharing many photos with his children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam.
Recently, SRK shared an adorable image of AbRam's painting. In the painting done by the six-year-old boy, we see Shah Rukh Khan and the artist himself painted with a big heart between them. He has also written to Abram and Pope in those figures along with coloring them. A look at the image and it can make anyone go crazy! The superstar captioned the image saying: "Being a father (3 times) has been my greatest source of pride, humility, inspiration and even achievements. It has taught me to choose innocent honesty about intelligence … in all aspects of life My little one told me that I look better than him in his drawing because I am smiling without a reason … "
On the labor front, Shah Rukh khan has not undertaken new projects, but he will surely spend quality time with his children and give them all the attention and love!
%MINIFYHTML79c6b4332f0cf8d03e27d1ccfec9e58913%