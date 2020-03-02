Several injured, including one child, after 2 shootings in the Baldwin Hills area – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At least three people were injured, including a child, after two separate shootings in the Baldwin Hills area of ​​Los Angeles on Saturday night.

A man and a boy were shot around 5 p.m. in the 4100 block of Somerset Drive, according to Los Angeles police officer Mike Lopez. They were taken to a hospital in stable condition, Lopez said.

Three suspects fled the area on foot after the shooting, but have not yet been identified. Jeff Nguyen of KCAL9 reports that the incident is believed to be gang related.

About two hours later, a second shooting occurred nearby at the Jim Gilliam Recreation Center, where one person was shot.

It is not clear if the two shootings are related. The officials are investigating.

The police held a "Prayer for the peace meeting,quot; on March 1 in response to the shooting.

