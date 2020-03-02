Senator Amy Klobuchar leaving the presidential race will support Joe Biden – Up News Info

– Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar says she will leave the presidential race and support Joe Biden.

Klobuchar was in Salt Lake City, Utah, for another rally on Monday. He will now fly to Dallas, Texas, to meet with former Vice President Joe Biden.

The decision comes a day after protesters forced their campaign to cancel a political rally in St. Louis Park. Protesters filled the stage before the event could begin.

The organizers met outside St. Louis Park High School with posters and megaphones calling for the release of Myon Burrell, a man they say was unjustly convicted in 2002 while Klobuchar was the Hennepin County attorney.

Klobuchar took sixth place in Nevada and South Carolina.