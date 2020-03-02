Security operations reorganized at the TCF Center – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – Security operations at the convention center in downtown Detroit are being reorganized to improve security at the expanding site.

The internal programming of the security staff of the TCF Center has been extended to three shifts, each with supervisors dedicated to specific events and the construction of security posts, the center said in a press release.

A new dispatch command center has also been created that has staff seven days a week, 365 days a year with security officers from the TCF Center. And the TCF Center CCTV system has expanded.

Security personnel can now "see almost everything that happens around,quot; the 55-acre property, "said Claude Molinari, General Manager of the ASM Global / TCF Center.

Formerly called the Cobo Center, the TCF Center has 723,000 square feet of exhibition space. It also hosts the North American International Auto Show.

