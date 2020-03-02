Security guard makes history after an impressive audition

%MINIFYHTML8455fc2dc404d411c453b1c89e05174b11% %MINIFYHTML8455fc2dc404d411c453b1c89e05174b12%

Meanwhile, Genavieve Linkowski returns to perform an emotional interpretation of & # 39; how I'm supposed to live without you & # 39; by Michael Bolton, a tribute to his sister who died in a car accident.

March 2, 2020

"American idol"Season 18 continued his auditions on Sunday, March 1, and this time it was in Savannah. The episode was Kimmy Gabriela, who performed an impressive performance of" Let & # 39; s Hurt Tonight "by A republic in front of the judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan Y Lionel richie.

Luke believed that Kimmy was special and thought that she was the Top 10 material. Kimmy was sent to Hollywood along with a few singers, including Amelia, Erin Kirby and Jordan Jones. He was followed by Lauren Mascitti, who sang an original song entitled "If I Can Lose You". The song impressed Lional and, as expected, he headed to Hollywood.

<br />

A security guard named Courtney Timmonds made history when it was brought by the host. Ryan Seacrest to the judges to audition because he did not meet the deadline. She performed a beautiful interpretation of "Rise Up" by Andra Day, prompting Katy to say that she is "one of the best singers we have seen today." Courtney was sent to Hollywood after they shared an emotional moment together.

<br />

Running Pink"What About Us" was Lauren Spencer-Smith. Katy praised her and told her she had a "gift from God." Lauren would join others in Hollywood. Next was DeWayne Crocker Jr. who sang "Don & # 39; t Worry Be Happy" for Bobby McFerrin. The judges loved his rank and would expect to see more of him in Hollywood.

<br />

<br />

He was also sent to Hollywood Dillon James. He surprised everyone with his interpretation of a touching version of Bob dylan"Make you feel my love." Katy admitted that she was "intrigued" by Dylan's "unusual voice," and other judges also seemed to share the same feeling. As expected, Dillon headed to Hollywood.

Geena and Shannon Gibbon also captivated the judges during their auditions and headed to Hollywood. Concluding the night was Genavieve Linkowski. She performed an emotional interpretation of "How am I supposed to live without you" by Michael Bolton, a tribute to his sister who died in a car accident.

<br />

<br />

<br />

The judges loved it and she received three yes to go to Hollywood.

