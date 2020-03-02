Scottish Premiership live on Sky Sports: St Mirren vs Rangers, Hibernian vs Celtic | Soccer news

The game Old Firm in Ibrox is also lived in Sky Sports





The Rangers' journey to St Mirren and Celtic's clash with Hibs will be broadcast live on Sky Sports

%MINIFYHTML46278e97dd7858bd08fc429f7cdfd4e511% %MINIFYHTML46278e97dd7858bd08fc429f7cdfd4e512%

Sky Sports has added two more Scottish Premiership games to its live calendar in March and April as the last charge for the Celtic title continues.

The Celtic has broken into a 12-point lead at the top of the table, although Steven Gerrard's Rangers have a game in hand and hope to keep the pressure on Neil Lennon's side as long as possible at the end of the commercial season. . .

The champions, who are looking for a ninth consecutive league title, will play Hibernian against the Sky sports Cameras on Sunday, April 5 (beginning of noon).

The Celts, unlike the Rangers, are out of the Europa League but are headed for another Scottish Premier League title.

The Rangers' trip to St Mirren a fortnight before Sunday, March 22 (beginning of noon) has also been chosen for live broadcast.

Before those games, Glasgow's rivals will face off live Sky sports in an Old Firm clash in Ibrox on Sunday, March 15 (beginning of noon).

The latest confirmed Scottish Premiership games live on Sky Sports

Sun March 8: Ross County vs Rangers (12pm)

Sun March 15: Rangers vs Celtic (12pm)

Sun March 22: St Mirren vs Rangers (12pm)

Sun April 5: Hibernian vs Celtic (12pm)

0:37 Neil Lennon says Celtic remains focused despite opening a 12-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premier League table and will take things one game at a time Neil Lennon says Celtic remains focused despite opening a 12-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premier League table and will take things one game at a time

All ways of looking …

Sky Sports subscribers can stream games through the Sky Sports app or the Sky Go app.

Non-subscribers can watch through NOW TV. A Sky Sports day pass is available for £ 9.99, a weekly pass for £ 14.99 or a monthly pass for £ 33.99. NOW TV can be transmitted through a computer or applications.

If you can't see live, search our live blogs at skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.