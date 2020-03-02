Scientists caught a deep-sea sponge "sneezing,quot; in front of the camera, and it's very strange – BGR

You probably don't think you have much in common with the creatures that inhabit the deep sea floor. Most animals that withstand the intense pressure and lack of sunlight are, frankly, strangers. Sea sponges are one of those creatures, and they come in many shapes and sizes. Surprisingly, a particular variety of sea sponge, called a glass sponge, shares something in common with humans and many land animals: sneezes.

An observation campaign conducted by scientists from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute captured time-lapse images of the seabed off California. The researchers who studied the images detected the peculiar behavior, and you can see it for yourself.

The "sneeze,quot; itself is not particularly dramatic, but it is certainly remarkable. It is also quite rare. As you can see in the video below, the sponge, which consists of a stem with a white "cup,quot; shaped like a wine glass at the end, can be seen expanding and contracting. At first, the scientists were perplexed by the strange behavior, but finally they could come up with a possible explanation.

"There is a precedent for sponges to contract and expand," said Amanda Kahn, co-author of the investigation, in a statement. "Basically, there is an,quot; ahh "when the sponge expands and the,quot; pooch "when it contracts those channels."

Marine sponges are filter feeders, which means they hook tiny particles that float as water flows through them. However, not everything that is trapped in the sponge is edible, and without a mechanism to expel unwanted material, the sponge would be much less efficient in obtaining the nutrients it needs.

It is believed that this "sneeze,quot; behavior is the natural reaction of the sponge to unwanted material, expelling irritating parts that get trapped before relaxing again and resuming its normal feeding behavior. Each sneeze can last as little as an hour or up to several weeks. In the time-lapse images, they seem short, but these actions take time for small sponges.