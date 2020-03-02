Scams, jolts and suspicions before 90 days

Darcey, Darcey, Darcey. Yes, she came back for 90-day pledge: before 90 days season four, making this his fourth time in the series. Last season, the cameras followed Darcey on his trip to meet Tom. They finished on good terms, he gave her a key to her apartment, but once back in the United States, she said things failed. However, when he came to the United States for the special meeting, they were back. And now? Well, as far as she knows, they are still a couple.
But Tom has been distant, and she doesn't know why. "Maybe I'm being too needy," Darcey said.
He recently celebrated a birthday and all he received was a text message. No card, no call. "It made me feel sad and without love," Darcey said in a confessional. "He said he was going to call. It's fine. It's just a birthday."
Then Tom requested a video call with her. The two talked and said he had been busy with work and was recovering. However, he will be in New York and wants to meet her face to face. She said that if he wants to officially break up with her, he can do it over the phone. Darcey told Tom that he hadn't decided if he would find him in the city. At the end of the day, he said he doesn't want bad blood. But clearly there is something else here.
In the meantime…
Geoffrey and Varya
We have our first meeting! Geoffrey traveled to Russia to meet his girlfriend online for five months. Before boarding the plane, their children expressed their concerns. Meanwhile, Varya's friends also expressed their concerns.
In a confessional, Geoffrey said his life has not been excellent. Recently, one of his young children passed away. And when he was growing up, he was very poor and started selling drugs and served a sentence. "I am not proud of my past. I am not, but it is my past. I just have to accept it. I hope it does," he said.
Once he landed in Russia, the two hugged and Varya cried … and then things got awkward. "I hope the discomfort dissipates," he said while the two were outside waiting for a taxi. Now they begin to know each other.
Lisa and Usman
Lisa is very ready for her trip to Nigeria. Your friends on the other hand … are not so sure. And once there, she is determined to make changes in Usman's lifestyle. She doesn't want an entourage, and she certainly doesn't want him to get in touch with women who aren't her. "He will have an entourage of one: Me," he said.
Despite her assurances, Lisa's friends worried that they were using and cheating her. His worries didn't seem to disturb her. "I am very sure that he will stay with me until the day of my death," said Lisa. The two think they are destined to be together. "I trust him with my life," he said.
Ed and Rose
Everyone in Ed's life is quite skeptical about his stormy online romance with Rosemarie, 23. According to him, he has never sent him money. But that didn't stop Rose's sister, Maria, from asking for something. Ed said Maria asked him not to tell Rose, but he still refused to send money until they met. He said he wasn't sure if Rose was involved, and if he was, he would be devastated.
While packing for the trip, he told his friend that he had bought a ring. "I have to ride the wave," he said. That, his friend Rich called him crazy. "This is stupid, okay? He's crazy. He has never met Rosemarie face to face. He's crazy," Rich said.
At the airport, he made a final effort to talk to his daughter, Tiffany, who refused to answer his calls since he discovered Rose, who is 6 years younger than her. After sending him a video message, Tiffany called him to tell him safe trips.
Avery and Ash
Avery knows that her trip to Australia is a great risk and said she would be devastated if the relationship is not what she thought it was, but she is still determined to meet Ash and her 10-year-old son. There was only one problem: his family knew nothing about the relationship. She told them, and they weren't exactly on board.
Yolanda and Williams
Yolanda has not yet seen Williams on camera, but still continues his trip to the United Kingdom. But where in the UK should I go? He told him to fly to London, but he lives in Manchester. Can you name the London airport? Can not. Then, she should fly to Manchester. Can you name that airport? Why was he so elusive on the phone? His daughter was more than skeptical about everything …
90-day pledge: before 90 days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. in TLC.