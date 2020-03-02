Scams, jolts and suspicions before 90 days

Darcey, Darcey, Darcey. Yes, she came back for 90-day pledge: before 90 days season four, making this his fourth time in the series. Last season, the cameras followed Darcey on his trip to meet Tom. They finished on good terms, he gave her a key to her apartment, but once back in the United States, she said things failed. However, when he came to the United States for the special meeting, they were back. And now? Well, as far as she knows, they are still a couple.

But Tom has been distant, and she doesn't know why. "Maybe I'm being too needy," Darcey said.

He recently celebrated a birthday and all he received was a text message. No card, no call. "It made me feel sad and without love," Darcey said in a confessional. "He said he was going to call. It's fine. It's just a birthday."