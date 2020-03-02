Savannah Guthrie today reveals that Hoda Kotb is fighting the flu

The spectators of the morning show may be waking up without a familiar face this week.

%MINIFYHTML70f2c9f75c1953f5af5d4cdd744dd42611% %MINIFYHTML70f2c9f75c1953f5af5d4cdd744dd42612%

On Monday's episode of Today, Savannah Guthrie Y Craig melvin He sat on the anchor chairs to deliver the best stories. But before entering the most important issues of the day, Savannah explained Hoda KotbThe absence.

"If you miss Hoda, we do too. Guess what? She has the flu," he revealed. "We think he will probably be out until the middle of the week, maybe more. We send him our best wishes."

Savannah added: "By the way, he received the flu vaccine, only for those who wonder."

Hoda and the rest of the Today the hosts have just returned from Florida, where they organized a special edition of the show to celebrate the new Today Coffee at the Universal Orlando Resort.

"Hoda is never sick,quot; Jenna Bush Hager Later shared in the show. "But this also shows you the kind of friend she is. She is home with the flu and yesterday I asked her if she wanted me to send her some bone broth and she said no. And today, she wanted to make sure we wish her best friend Karen a happy birthday ".