Saraqeb: Situation in flux while Syrian forces, rebel groups fight | news from Syria

Antakya, Turkey – Clashes between Syrian government forces and armed opposition groups continue in the strategic city northwest of Saraqeb, in the province of Idlib, amid heavy Russian bombing.

On Monday, the Syrian state media SANA said government forces had taken control of the city from the rebels and pledged to "face the blatant Turkish aggression."

Syrian forces, backed by Russia, entered Saraqeb and exercised control on February 8, before the armed opposition groups backed by Turkey claimed it last week on February 27.

According to a SANA correspondent, government forces entered Saraqeb on Monday "after fighting fierce battles against terrorist organizations supported by the Turkish regime,quot; and are working "to combat the city from the remains of terrorists."

However, Al Jazeera correspondent in Idlib, Adham al-Hussam, said street battles in Saraqeb continued, without either party being able to maintain the city decisively.

"It is a very fluid situation," al-Hussam said, speaking from the nearby town of Binnish. "The rebel groups have control of the western area of ​​Saraqeb and cannot reach the area on the east side known as the industrial zone, where Syrian government forces have positions and have been in control."

Since President Bashar al-Assad's forces intensified his offensive three months ago in Idlib, the last rebel stronghold in Syria.

Saraqeb has emptied of its residents, it resembles a ghost town. More than 950,000 Syrian civilians were displaced from their homes and pushed to the Turkish border, finding overcrowded camps and fighting with inadequate shelter.

The confrontation between Turkey and the EU: Greece blocks refugees stranded in Turkey

Turkey, which already hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees and does not admit to admitting more, sent its troops to Idlib to prevent the rapid advance of Syrian government forces in the province, which under a 2018 Sochi agreement with Russia designated it as a climbing zone

The large losses suffered by the Turkish forces, particularly after 34 of their soldiers died on Friday, led the government to launch a military operation called Spring Shield, after repeated warnings to al-Assad forces to withdraw from Turkish observation points established in the region.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Tariq Solaq, first lieutenant and commander of the Saraqeb operating room of the rebel forces, said "in general, the situation is under control,quot; of the armed opposition groups.

"Most of the battles take place east of Saraqeb, near the industrial area," he said. "The battles are very fluid and sometimes the regime forces manage to move forward and take control of an area before losing it again after an hour or so."

Strategic importance

Saraqeb is located at the junction of the vital highways M5 and M4, the first of which connects the capital, Damascus, with the country's second city and economic center of Aleppo. The latter connects Aleppo with the pro-Assad coastal city of Latakia.

Both routes are considered important commercial and commercial routes, and according to the 2018 Sochi agreement they were supposed to be free of military activity by both opposition groups and Syrian government forces. In addition, joint patrols on the roads by Russia and Turkey were supposed to be implemented, with the purpose of allowing trade to take place.

Turkey shoots down two Syrian fighter jets over Idlib

Full control over the roads by government forces or opposition fighters can change the dynamics of the conflict in their favor.

"Capturing Saraqeb will mean that whoever is in charge of the roads will be able to determine if the other side can use it or not," Haid Haid, principal investigator at Chatham House told Al Jazeera.

"For that reason, the Syrian regime has captured most of the M5 motorway between Damascus and Aleppo in recent weeks, and has been trying to capture the M4 that reaches Latakia recently."

In addition, strategic gains give the controlling party an advantage in terms of political influence and the ability to impose its conditions in future negotiations at the international level.

Haid said the recent gains of the Syrian government in Saraqeb are the result of two changes: the first related to the "mobilization of regime forces from other areas to focus on fighting in Saraqeb,quot;, while the second is because Russia Provides air support.

"That was not the case in the last two days," he explained. "At that time there was no significant Russian air support for the Syrian regime and that is why the regime was losing. If that support will remain active it will determine the ability of the regime's forces to move forward or at least maintain what they have achieved."

Increasing the fight

The cautious diplomatic relations between Turkey and Russia, which support the opposing parties in the Syrian conflict, have seen the two countries speak several times about the situation in Idlib. On Monday, the Turkish presidential office confirmed that a meeting between Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin will take place in Moscow on Thursday to discuss the events in Syria.

Speaking at a meeting of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Erdogan said he has no interest in entering into conflict with Russia, and expressed his hope that Ankara and Moscow will find a solution.

In a statement, the Kremlin stressed that Russia "attaches great importance to cooperation with our Turkish partners."

According to Haid, the combat forces in Idlib will be eager to increase their hostilities. since each party seeks to consolidate or increase profits in the period prior to the Putin-Erdogan meeting.

"If you look at what is happening on the ground at the moment, it seems that both actors are trying to get as much profit as possible on the ground to increase their influence before the summit takes place," he said.

"This indicates that there is no clear understanding of what the outcome of the summit will be like, but that if Turkey does not reach an accepted result, they will not only lose internal support but also their reputation as a regional power."