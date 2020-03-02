Sanders and Biden in fight for Texas, California – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – With Super Tuesday only two days away, Bernie Sanders leads both Texas and California, the two states that will grant the most delegates when 14 states go to the polls on Tuesday.

Former Democratic Vice President Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks while Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) (L) observes during the Democratic Democratic presidential debate on February 25, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. (Credit: Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Sanders leads the field in Texas, but enjoys a four-point advantage over former Vice President Joe Biden. Approximately half of the voters in both states say they have definitely made a decision, and many have already voted.

