San Mateo County reports the first case of coronavirus; Patient in isolation – Up News Info San Francisco

REDWOOD CITY (Up News Info SF) – San Mateo County health officials announced Monday their first case of coronavirus, raising the number of COVID-19 cases in the Bay Area to a minimum of 26.

Dr. Scott Morrow, a San Mateo County health officer, said the patient was isolated and was being treated at a local hospital. The patient "has not had a known exposure to the virus through travel or contact with a confirmed case … the source of exposure is unknown at this time."

The announcement came less than two hours after Santa Clara County announced two additional cases of the disease. There have been nine cases in Santa Clara County so far.

The four new cases were awaiting a final confirmatory test by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"This new case of a positive case of a new coronavirus has occurred in San Mateo County and we share the concerns of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that we should all be prepared for COVID-19 to spread within the United States, "he said. “To prevent any disease, follow the CDC guidelines, which include washing your hands frequently, covering your sneezes and staying home when you are sick. Also, dust off your personal emergency plans to make sure you have adequate supplies in your home, including water, medications and food. "

San Mateo officials said they were monitoring any close contact the patient has had with others and ensuring that proper evaluation and care is provided if they get sick.

"The current risk of local transmission remains low relativity, but the picture is likely to change rapidly in the next few days, weeks and months," the health department said in a statement.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are like the flu, which include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in just 2 days or up to 14 days after exposure.

If you experience symptoms of COVID-19 and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19 or have recently traveled to countries with apparent community outreach, health officials said, call your doctor before seeking medical attention to have them taken. proper precautions