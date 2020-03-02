San Jose man arrested for alleged attempted sex with minors at Hotel Coastside – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN MATEO (Up News Info SF) – A 44-year-old San Jose man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of organizing a meeting with a child with lascivious purposes, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

The office of the Half Moon Bay office was notified on Friday afternoon of a planned meeting allegedly organized by Christopher Parado with a 17-year-old boy who had contacted several weeks earlier on social media.

%MINIFYHTML08bb98899e4b764a8f9a751867b86d9913% %MINIFYHTML08bb98899e4b764a8f9a751867b86d9914%

%MINIFYHTML08bb98899e4b764a8f9a751867b86d9915% %MINIFYHTML08bb98899e4b764a8f9a751867b86d9916%

Parado is supposed to have paid $ 200,000 in cash in exchange for sexual intercourse and oral intercourse, the Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Agents contacted Parado at a local hotel where the meeting was supposed to be held and arrested after an investigation.

Authorities believe there may be more victims and encourage anyone who has had contact with Parado, who has allowed him to be close to his children or meet possible victims to call the anonymous information line of the Sheriff's Office at (800) 547-2700.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All rights reserved. This material cannot be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.