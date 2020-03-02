Sam Smith is sincere about the inspiration behind & # 39; To Die For & # 39;

WENN / Lia Toby

Having long been a defender of gay rights, the creator of successes & # 39; Stay With Me & # 39; He states that the next album addresses the singer's lifelong conflict with gender identity.

Sam smithThe next album "To Die For" is inspired by the star's lifelong conflict with gender identity.

Last year (19), the Grammy Award-winning artist came out as non-binary and revealed that they prefer the pronouns & # 39; they / they & # 39 ;, which caused a lot of support from online fans, including those They deal with similar problems.

Sam has long been a defender of gay rights, and speaking with Australia's The Daily Telegraph, he explained that being able to help people is "wonderful."

"Right now I'm just trying to understand my shit and if it's helping other people, then it's absolutely wonderful," said the "Stay With Me" star.

The musician will release his new album, which is inspired by the "shame I've felt all my life" in May.