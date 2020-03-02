Salman Khan thanks his fans for 30 million followers on Instagram





There is no doubt that Salman Khan's social media game is unique compared to the rest of his contemporaries. Instead of publishing artistic images, poetry for subtitles, Salman Khan tells him how he is on his social networks. His publications and subtitles have been witty and extremely funny from the beginning and have remained the same.

Yesterday, Salman Khan crossed the 30 million mark on Instagram, which is obviously an important milestone. The actor shares a very close relationship with his fans, so, like his account, he decided to congratulate him in a rather unique way. Salman posted a video on Instagram where he is seen joining his hands and then waving. The actor captioned the video saying: "Ouii ma 30 million! Thank you all!"





If you remember "Ouii ma,quot; is Salman's line of the classic 90's film Andaaz Apna Apna. It is known that the film is one of the most iconic comedies and is still remembered for the star performances of Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Salman thanks his faithful admirers in the style of Andaaz Apna Apna, it is pure love, surely he must have taken them on a journey of nostalgia.