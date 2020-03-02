Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar take a break from work to catch up

Although his films will collide at the Eid box office, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar are still friends. On Saturday, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar were filming at Mehboob Studios in Bandra and while Salman was filming for Radhe, Akshay was filming the final stretch of Laxmmi Bomb. Akshay's turn starts early in the morning and Salman entered his set around 3pm. When Salman discovered that Akshay was shooting right next to him, he went to his dressing table to meet him.

The two friends spent time talking inside the dressing table for almost 15 minutes. Spectators speculated whether the two discussed the clash of their movies at the box office and a probable date change, but an informant refuted any fact. The source informed the newspaper that it was just a casual conversation between two friends and that the work was not discussed. The source also said that there is no bad blood between Salman and Akshay due to the clash of their films.

The finished filming of Akshay Kumar for Laxmmi Bomb, after which the entire cast and crew of the film celebrated the feat with some songs and dances. They also played a cricket match on the set where Akshay led a team and choreographer Ganesh Acharya led the other.