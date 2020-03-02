Russia and Turkey may have committed war crimes in Syria: UN | News

Russia killed civilians in airstrikes in Syria last year, while allied rebels in Turkey carried out murders and looting in Kurdish areas, UN researchers said, actions that could amount to war crimes by Moscow and Ankara .

A report by a UN commission found that Russia, the main ally of the Syrian government against the rebels, carried out air strikes in a popular market and in a camp for displaced people who killed dozens of civilians in July and August last year.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML8bd08145b1e222b334fa9153b747532f11% %MINIFYHTML8bd08145b1e222b334fa9153b747532f12%

"In both incidents, the Russian air force did not direct the attacks to a specific military target, which amounts to the war crime of launching indiscriminate attacks in civilian areas," the report said.

He also described the abuses committed by rebel allies to Turkey during an assault on areas controlled by the Kurds, and said that if the rebels acted under the control of the Turkish military forces, those commanders could be responsible for war crimes.

Paulo Pinheiro, president of the commission, said he added names linked to the latest crimes to his confidential list of alleged perpetrators.

He has received 200 requests from judicial authorities around the world to obtain information on crimes committed during the nine-year war in Syria, he said at a press conference.

& # 39; Intentionally terrifying & # 39;

In the report, which covered the period between July 2019 and February 2020, investigators denounced the "deliberate,quot; attacks of the Syrian government and allied forces on protected civilian sites, including hospitals and schools.

"There is a war crime of intentionally terrorizing a population to force it to move. We are seeing that image emerging very clearly, for example, in Idlib where, because these places are being bombed, people have to move," said a panel member Hanny Megally.

Syrian government forces backed by Russia have penetrated deep into the province of Idlib, in the northwest corner, in a campaign to recover the important rebel pocket of the last country. The onslaught has forced a million civilians to flee.

Megally said that up to 10 children died from the cold in recent weeks after living outdoors on the Turkish border.

The UN report blamed Russia for an air strike in the city of Maarat al-Numan on July 22, when at least 43 civilians were killed. Two residential buildings and 25 stores were destroyed after at least two Russian fighter jets left Hmeimim air base and surrounded the area, he said.

Weeks later, an attack on the Haas complex for the displaced killed at least 20 people, including eight women and six children, and wounded another 40, according to the report.

He also asked Turkey to investigate whether he was responsible for an air strike against a civilian convoy near Ras al-Ain that killed 11 people last October.

Turkey has denied a role in the attack, which the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor based in the United Kingdom, said was conducted by Turkish aircraft.