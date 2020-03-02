Rob Gronkowski hung Roger Goodell when he was named to the NFL 100 team

When Roger Goodell called Rob Gronkowski to inform him that he had been selected for the NFL 100 team, Gronkowski did not recognize the number, so he did not answer.

The number called again and things did not improve much from there.

In Barstool Sports's "Pardon My Take,quot; podcast, Gronkowski recounted what happened when he received the call.

ALL of Gronk's story today about receiving The NFL's call about making the # NFL100 pic.twitter.com/M7RHzPMfKv – Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) March 2, 2020

"Then call again, and I'm sure I'll answer it, whatever," Gronk said. "I'm going to waste my time, let me waste my time with this phone call."

He answered the phone in a high voice, even when the voice on the other end was identified as Goodell. Finally, he hung up.

"I thought, 'Man, that's why I don't answer. People make jokes," Gronk said. “He ended up being him. I called the office to tell me to call him and called him and talked to him, and he didn't mention anything about That phone call.

"When I see it, I can't wait to mention it."