Relegate to claim more glory at the Cheltenham Festival | Racing news

Relegate will try to win both herself and coach Colm Murphy a return to the winning venue of the Cheltenham Festival when she lines up for the Pertemps final next week.

It has been 14 years since Murphy claimed the glory of Hurdle Champion with the popular Brave Inca, since he also proved success in the main meeting with Big Zeb at the 2010 Queen Mother Chase Champion and Empire Of Dirt at the Stable Plate from Brown Advisory and Merriebelle 2016.

After making the difficult decision to give up his license in September of that year, it seemed that the days of the winners of the Murphy Festival were over.

However, he returned to the training ranks last May and has high hopes of increasing his Cotswolds account with Relegate, a winner of the Festival, who won the 2018 Champion Bumper for then coach Willie Mullins and amateur rider Katie Walsh.

"Empire Of Dirt was our last runner and last winner in Cheltenham," said Murphy.

"I probably did not expect to have another runner so soon after returning, it is good to return with a horse with a chance."

Having been off the track for a year, Relegate made a very encouraging return to the action and debuted for Murphy when he was fourth in a Pertemps Qualifier in Punchestown last month.

With the British handicap handing him a revised mark of 137 last week, Flemensfirth's daughter is guaranteed a spot in the field for the final, and is prominent in the market around 7-1.

Murphy said: "She seems to be in good shape, so she crossed her fingers and all systems work. She has entered some races in Cheltenham, but the Pertemps look for her.

"We were delighted with her career in Punchestown. We had some stops and starts, and it was not ideal to run it more than three miles on heavy ground on her first lap, but we had to start somewhere. And she ran a good race.

"We've been happy with her since then and, in her best form, she doesn't look too hurt, obviously."