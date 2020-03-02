Recording Academy seeks new Grammys CEO after officially firing Deborah Dugan

WENN / Instar

Officials of the Board of Trustees of the Recording Academy confirm that Dugan has been dismissed from office after weighing all the evidence of two independent investigations.

Grammy chiefs have officially fired the president and executive director of the Recording Academy, Deborah Dugan, who has been on administrative leave since January.

His possible departure overshadowed the 2020 Grammy Awards, and now officials of the Board of Trustees of the Recording Academy have confirmed that he is no longer part of the organization in a letter to the members.

The statement explains that the trustees voted to terminate their employment after two "thorough" and "independent" investigations into the allegations made against and by Dugan.

She was accused of misconduct, alleging sexual harassment and "heinous conflicts of interest, improper mistreatment by members of the Board and irregularities in the vote regarding nominations for the Grammy Awards," calling the Recording Academy a "Children's Club". All claims were denied by both parties.

In the letter from the trustees to the members, the president of the Recording Academy and interim CEO Harvey Mason, Jr. writes: "After weighing all the evidence from two independent investigations, the Board of Trustees of the Recording Academy voted to fire Mrs. Dugan from her role as President / CEO. "

He confirmed that there is an ongoing search for Dugan's successor, and added: "We will look closely to see where the last one led us astray and make the necessary changes in the future."