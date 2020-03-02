Rasheeda Frost shows another delicious meal from The Frost Bistro – Watch her video

Rasheeda Frost and her husband, Kirk Frost, couldn't be more proud of their restaurant, the Frost Bistro. They worked very hard to make this dream come true, and last year, they finally did it.

Both have been announcing the place on their social media accounts, and most of the fans who have visited the place were very happy with the services, food and drinks.

Check out Rasheeda's latest post with a delicious Frost Bistro meal:

‘Tonight I'm going to have Chef Seafood Pasta Special and you know it's just that @frostbistro, yes, it's covered with lobster and shrimp !! "It opens until 1 in the morning," Rasheeda captioned his post he shared over the weekend.

Someone exclaimed: W Wow, that looks delicious! I come to atl just for that and ’and another follower posted this:‘ Your food looks like a bomb like hell 🔥🔥 Congratulations to you and my husband … lit🔥🔥 ’

Another follower asked: rás Will you be there tomorrow? We come from Montreal, Canada, "and someone else said:" That dish looks good, but you seem much brighter than this. "

One commenter wrote: "I come on Sunday from Chicago, I hope to see you!" I love your loot of the best!

Another follower said this ‘It seems so delicious I wish I could eat there, how about you @joselynv_r? Imagine we eat at @rasheeda bistro that would be a dream @rasheeda that we have loved since day 1. & # 39;

Another follower spilled over the food and said: Mira Look, I'm about to get out of bed and come get that! It looks so good. "

Recently, Rasheeda impressed many of his fans again when he shared his secret for having incredible natural hair.

Ad

The goal of the Boss Lady is to grow hair to the waist, and is getting there day by day.



Post views:

one