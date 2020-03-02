Racing League will be shown exclusively in Sky Sports Racing | Racing news

On Monday, a new and innovative flat horse racing initiative, Racing League, was introduced that will bring higher levels of innovation, fan participation and accessibility to British horse racing.

Teams consisting of two or four coaches working together, three riders, stable staff and a 30-horse squad, will fight for an unprecedented cash prize of 1.8 million pounds, as well as a general prize for the winning team the Racing League. .

Racing League Format Each of the 12 teams of the Racing League will select one of its 30 horses to compete in each of the 36 races, and the horses will be declared three weeks before the race. The winner of each race will earn 25 points for his team; second place will collect 18 points; third place will win 15 points; and the points are available to finish in the top 10 places of 12. The team with the most points at the end of the season will be crowned champion of the Racing League.

Held in six consecutive night and action-packed night racing meetings in July and August 2020, the Racing League will be played at four of the UK's main racetracks: Doncaster, Lingfield, Newcastle and Royal Windsor, and all 36 races will be shown exclusively Live. Sky Sports Racing.

Competing in custom team colors, the 12 Racing League teams will compete in handicap races played at distances between 5f – 1½m (rated 0-90), each with a value of £ 50,000.

Jockey Martin Dwyer says that the Racing League is an 'exciting addition to the British horse racing calendar'



The inaugural Racing League meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 16.

The winner of the 2006 Epsom Derby, Martin Dwyer, commented: "I think the Racing League is a really exciting addition to the British horse racing calendar and I think fans will appreciate it."

Racing League executive director Jeremy Wray is excited to work with Sky Sports Racing on his new 'innovative'



The six-time Royal Ascot winning coach, Jamie Osborne, added: "As for the spectators, horse racing is a sports giant in the UK, and I personally think it deserves to be recognized at the same level as sports, such as rugby and cricket. " and soccer.

"The way to do it is to implement ways to open it to new and untapped audiences, so I wholeheartedly support what everyone in the Racing League is trying to achieve."

Matthew Imi, executive director of Sky Sports Racing, said: "In recent years, Sky Sports has been instrumental in helping conventional sports increase their fan base exponentially, attracting a wide audience of sports enthusiasts and innovating in the process,quot;.

"We are confident that we can achieve something similar with horse racing, so partnering with an exciting new initiative like the Racing League makes a lot of sense. If the coverage of the Racing League and Sky Sports Racing encourages the person who runs once a year to compete again, then I would consider it a success. "