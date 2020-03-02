Rachel Lindsay the wants harassment to stop for Bachelor Nation stars

Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for Maxim
Rachel Lindsay It has an important message for all who hate.
Monday, High school Alumbre used her celebrity platform forever, when addressing the hate messages she and the Bachelor Nation contestants receive daily.
The reality show personality appeared in the episode "The Women Tell All,quot; of Peter Weberthe season of The Bachelor, where he touched the subject with the host Chris Harrison.
"As we never know, I never lack words or opinions, but right now I am really nervous," she told Harrison. "The issue we will discuss today is unfortunately something that most of us have experienced. It is harassment online, and it is hate, and it is very unfortunate, because people have become so comfortable being bad and more bad than ever in social networks,quot;.
More specifically, Rachel denounced the brazen racism she and others have put online. As many will remember, the 34-year-old star became the first African-American to be High school during season 13 of the program.
However, the franchise Single Y Bachelorette party The wires have been mostly white. Rachel explained that she knew that being the star of the show "would be difficult,quot;, but she didn't expect things to be "much worse,quot; than she thought.
"I wanted to pave the way for women who look like me who had not been represented in this role in this program," he told Harrison. "But sometimes I feel that my efforts are in vain because it seems to be getting much worse. And I feel that you hear us talk about the hate we receive, but you have no idea what it is."
"I am trembling," he said, while reading some online messages that people have written. "When you are intimidated by the way you were born or by the color of your skin … that is something that is not an option, and that is something you cannot change."
In addition, some of the Bachelor Nation contestants joined the conversation to share their own experiences, including Sydney HightowerWho recently defended himself online after people claimed that he "lied,quot; about being bullied and facing racism in high school.
"The things I had to go through in my life because of the color of my skin and my origin, I had to be really strong," he shared with Rachel. "When these things are said about you and those wounds of your past … they are never completely closed."
He added, holding back tears: "When people attack you that way … when it comes to attacking someone for who their mother and father is, and because of the color of their skin, that's where it has to stop." .
Last month, Sydney had to share a statement on social media about being bullied in high school. Her former classmates claimed that she invented everything The Bachelor.
"Anyone from my high school wants to get the videos of girls filling my locker with Oreo cookies, tearing apart my house, pushing me into the halls," he wrote. "Do teachers literally refer to me as mestizo? Call my mother the worst names I've heard in my life? I doubt it."
"I have been through so much the city where I grew up and I will not allow my story, or others, to diminish due to one of the same girls, with the same mentality as the people who terrified me," he continued. "This is extremely vile and the language used in these should never be repeated, I cannot believe that human beings do not even speak in this way."
For Rachel, she wanted to draw attention to this issue for an important reason: she wants hate to stop.
"I think people feel empowered to continue telling us certain things," he said. "And if we are ever going to solve this problem, we have to recognize it."
In addition to raising awareness about the racial comments that contestants get online, Rachel has continued to denounce the lack of diversity of Bachelor Nation.
"I think it is unacceptable at this time. The show has been running for 17 years. We will enter 24 seasons of The Bachelor and it's still about to happen, "he told her Fox news in 2019 due to the diversity problem of the program. "Then you start to lose hope because you don't understand what the problem is, especially when you have a good candidate in Mike Johnson, who was in this last season (of High school) ".
He added: "I think they will have to change some things and break the rules because obviously the system is not working. So I hope they get out of the box and really try to fulfill that role with a person of color … So, to be honest , I don't have much hope. "
The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC