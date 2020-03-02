Rachel Lindsay the wants harassment to stop for Bachelor Nation stars

Rachel Lindsay It has an important message for all who hate.

Monday, High school Alumbre used her celebrity platform forever, when addressing the hate messages she and the Bachelor Nation contestants receive daily.

The reality show personality appeared in the episode "The Women Tell All,quot; of Peter Weberthe season of The Bachelor, where he touched the subject with the host Chris Harrison.

"As we never know, I never lack words or opinions, but right now I am really nervous," she told Harrison. "The issue we will discuss today is unfortunately something that most of us have experienced. It is harassment online, and it is hate, and it is very unfortunate, because people have become so comfortable being bad and more bad than ever in social networks,quot;.

More specifically, Rachel denounced the brazen racism she and others have put online. As many will remember, the 34-year-old star became the first African-American to be High school during season 13 of the program.