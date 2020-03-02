R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend, Azriel Clary, explains why she has been hiding her face in this new video

Azriel Clary, the woman who used to date R. Kelly and lived with him for several years, is doing everything possible to launch a musical career, but faces a rather strange challenge.

The former girlfriend of the R,amp;B star, who lived recently, went to social networks and posted a video in which she sings a song and sounds lovely while listening to it.

Many of Azriel's fans were baffled by the fact that his face was hidden during the entire performance and asked what was happening.

The aspiring singer had this explanation: “The last video everyone said was making ugly faces. But most of the singers who make ugly faces (are) the best singers. I'm sorry about that. Next time it won't be an emoji. "

He later added: "I'm sorry (dizzy emoji) the last time I was criticized for the,quot; ugly faces "I made while singing."

A sponsor showed him some love by saying: “My God, you have such a beautiful tone! You gave me the chills! Woohoo! Blessing girl! Leave it and I will support it! (And I don't buy individual songs, but I would buy this!) "

Another follower explained: “When can we hear your testimony like the other girls in the documentary series … how soon did you go home? Definitely make a lid. The fragment leaves people wanting to hear everything. "

A social media user said: / "Like the Phoenix, you got up from the ashes! Keep singing, little sister! ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ Honestly, I wish your career as a singer was bigger because your voice is too beautiful."

A fourth comment read: "Keep pressing Queen, you have an incredible voice much better than half of the so-called celebrities I am stuck in. WHY DID NOBODY SIGN THIS YOUNG LADY? A beautiful voice … God has blessed you with an amazing gift. "

Since Azriel moved out of Kelly's Chicago Trump Tower condo at the end of 2019, he has appeared in several interviews where he threw it under the bus.

She explained: “Robert had a great sexual desire, so it was usually normal 3 to 5 times a day for him. It was always something that happened, and if you didn't want to participate, if you embarrassed him in front of other women, or even if you didn't act well, he would tell you to leave or wait in the bathroom with the water on. Until it was finished. And most of the time after he told you to turn up the TVs and go to the bathroom and hit the woman who didn't do what he wanted. "

Ad

Can she build a career after the drama?



Post views:

two