Quick start and hard D gives Spartans a great victory in Maryland – Up News Info Detroit

UNIVERSITY PARK, Maryland (AP) – Tom Izzo certainly had Michigan State in the right mood, and should be commended for designing a game plan good enough to deny Maryland the chance to get first place in the Big Ten.

The veteran coach of the Spartans also laughed for the game's shot, a coup by Cassius Winston from the middle of the field that culminated a strong first half and prompted the Spartans to beat the Terrapins 78-66 on Saturday. the night.

%MINIFYHTMLe4fa1048774bd997120e6b5c2a72757f11% %MINIFYHTMLe4fa1048774bd997120e6b5c2a72757f12%

"It was an incredible 75-foot game designed that we played last week," Izzo said with a smile. "So that's training friends, that's training."

The Spartans (20-9, 12-6) came out to a 17-5 lead and never stopped facing Maryland their first home loss of the season. When the teams played two weeks earlier, the Terps scored the last 14 points of the game to achieve a 67-60 victory.

There would be no return in this. Winston's desperation from about 60 feet put Michigan State ahead 40-29, and the Spartans increased the margin to 18 points before producing the final minutes of their third consecutive victory.

"I didn't know I was going to make it, of course. But I tried," Winston said. "I concentrated. I said, "I'm going to lift this. Try to give it the best chance." And splashed with that. "

Winston finished with 20 points in almost 38 minutes of play. He went 5 for 6 beyond the goal and had six assists, which more than overshadowed his seven turnovers.

"We're reaching the end of the season, it's time for the truth, and we wanted to get in and play hard." We are not afraid of anything, "Winston said." We feel we can play with any team in the conference, any team in the country. "

After Maryland (23-6, 13-5) closed at 71-61 with 5:20 left, the selling crowd expected to see another play by a team that three times overcame a half-time deficit of 14 points or more. But a three-point play by Winston made 76-61, leaving the Terps and their fans with little hope of ending the night in a festive mood.

"It wasn't our night," said Maryland coach Mark Turgeon. “We work hard. Maybe we try too hard. Our boys know what's at stake, and it's a lot in a team. "

When bidding for their first Big Ten crown since joining the league in 2014, the Terrapins stumbled from the start and never showed the way that allowed them to win 10 of 11 and climb to the top of the standings.

The Terps' advantage over the state of Michigan in second place was reduced to a game with two to play. Illinois, Wisconsin, Penn State and Iowa are also in the race.

Jalen Smith had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Maryland, now 15-1 at home. The Terps can still get at least part of the league title with a victory at Rutgers on Tuesday.

"We have to be tough, we have to recover," Turgeon said. "Play with a little more confidence and perhaps with a little more value than we did tonight."

Xavier Tillman had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Spartans and Malik Hall scored 16 in 5-of-5 shots from the floor.

Before the game, Izzo told his players: "If you only play for yourself, it's not rewarding."

He asked them to choose someone to play. His suggestions included Winston, an elder whose brother died in November.

"We all know that Cassius has been through a lot of things this year," Izzo said. "I told our boys:" Play for him. "Play for older adults." "

Winston's half-final pitch from the right side hit nothing but the net. He limited a 17-6 increase to finish half and provided Michigan State with an advantage that, for a change, Maryland could not overcome.

The enthusiastic crowd was buzzing before the opening council, but it would be a while before they had anything to be happy about. Michigan State scored the first nine points of the game and led 17-5 after making seven of its first eight shots.

Maryland responded with a 13-2 run and even took off at 23 before the Spartans kept the Terps goalless for the next seven minutes.

BIG TABLE

Michigan State: Ranked as No. 1 in the nation during the preseason, the Spartans intelligently recovered after falling from the Top 25 in February. Michigan State has won four of its last six away games and should advance in the poll next week.

Maryland: The Terrapins still have the inside track to win the conference and win first place in the Big Ten Tournament, but this loss shows that they are not unbeatable at home and that all deficits cannot be overcome.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

State of Michigan: in Penn State on Tuesday night.

Maryland: in Rutgers on Tuesday night.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.