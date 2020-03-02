PUBG mobile 0.17.0 update: PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update with Death Replay will arrive on March 3 – Game news

PUBG Corp and Tencent Games are ready to celebrate the second anniversary of their popular game Battle Royale PUBG Mobile by launching the next update for the game. According to a tweet published by the official user, it has been confirmed that the next update version 0.17.0 for the game will be released on March 3 along with a new "Death Replay,quot; feature.

The tweet says: "SELLING IN 0.17.0! Repetitions of death will be available for you to read carefully the last few seconds before your premature fall! Pic.twitter.com/818Rr144Fv,quot;



The Death Replay function has been one of the most requested functions by its players and, taking into account that the function is already available in Call of Duty Mobile, it is the correct movement before players change sides. However, the Death Replay feature will allow players to see how they were killed in the game.

The update will also include Season 12, which according to the video posted by a popular informant, Mr Ghost Gaming will be titled as "2Gether play,quot;. The video also suggests that the game will receive a new theme, outfits, weapons, masks and more.

In addition to this, there may be a new Extreme Cold or Arctic mode along with a new colorful mask for QBZ, a new Royale Pass purchase voucher, new avatar frames and more. In the new extreme cold mode, players are expected to survive on the stage of extreme cold by hunting animals, gathering forests and burning fire. There will be an alternate system similar to day / night mode to notify players that the extreme cold mode is about to be activated.

Like any other PUBG Mobile update, the 0.17.0 will also bring bug fixes and stability improvements.