Project & # 39; 60 Swarm & # 39; to close multiple lanes of Highway 60 until Saturday – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Multiple lanes of Highway 60 will be closed on Monday night and every night until Saturday in the Jurupa Valley as part of "Swarm 60," Caltrans announced.

Starting at 9 p.m., two of the four lanes on the eastbound 60 will be closed, as well as up to four of the five lanes on the westbound 60, while the teams work on a series of infrastructure improvements.

According to Caltrans, the closures on the east side will generally be from Valley Way in Jurupa Valley to the 60/91/215 exchange in downtown Riverside.

On the west side, closures will be made from Country Village Road in Jurupa Valley to Euclid Avenue in Ontario.

Closures will be lifted at 5 a.m. on Tuesday. Nightly closures are expected to take place during the same hours, according to Caltrans.

The work is part of the "Swarm 60,quot; that closed Highway 60, on weekends at a time, for four months last summer. Caltrans has been closing parts of a 12-mile stretch of highway on weekends at a time.

Caltrans has been working to re-pave the notoriously worn streets between Highway 15 in Ontario and Division 215/91 in Riverside.

The 60 Swarm is expected to be completed in the summer of 2021. For more details, click here.