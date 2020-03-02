Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have a fun weekend

%MINIFYHTML009db95ae4cb0f43a94461b5be82cb8311% %MINIFYHTML009db95ae4cb0f43a94461b5be82cb8312%

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, often called as Nickyanka by their fans, have consistently given everyone a couple of goals. Both artists are world superstars and obviously lead a busy life, but when they have some time, they make sure to make the most of it.

Yesterday, Priyanka and Nick decided to spend a pleasant time and enjoy each other's company. And while doing this, they also decided to drive us crazy with their lovely Instagram posts. Nick Jonas posted some photos of his dream weekend, where we see them on horseback. Both seemed to be having a great time and looked adorable in their cowboy and cowgirl costumes. Nick captioned the image he said on Sunday with a heart emoticon. PeeCee soon left a comment on the post: a heart-eyed emoticon.

On the job front, Priyanka Chopra is busy preparing for her next project with Netflix and filming with Rajkummar Rao in The White Tiger. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, has started his season on The Voice and seems to be having fun.