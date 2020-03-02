Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Kate Middleton will meet

Chris Jackson – WPA Pool / Getty Images
A Fab Four meeting!
Prince Harry Y Meghan markle They are ready to meet publicly with the royal family. On March 9, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day. Prince William Y Kate Middleton they are also ready to join Queen Elizabeth II in service as well as Prince carlos Y Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
This is the first time in months that Harry and Meghan will join William and Kate, amid the rumors of a dispute. As the couple's fans will know, Harry and Meghan have stepped back from the royal duties, as they announced in early 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are parents and children. Archie harrisonThey went to their social networks in January to announce that they are taking a step back as members of the royal family.
In their announcement post, Harry and Meghan also noted that they are working to "become financially independent,quot; and have the Queen's full support.
Later that month, the Queen finalized an agreement for the couple's departure, noting that Harry, Meghan and Archie "will always be very dear members of my family."
In a separate statement from Buckingham Palace, it was revealed that Harry and Meghan, who have been spending their time in Canada in recent months, are "forced to withdraw,quot; from royal duties, including official military appointments. The couple will no longer receive public funds for real duties.
"The Sussex will not use their RHS titles since they are no longer active members of the Royal Family," the statement said. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their desire to pay Sovereign Grant's expenses for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain his family home in the United Kingdom."
In mid-February, a spokeswoman for Harry and Meghan confirmed that these changes will officially begin on March 31 and the couple will announce details of their new non-profit organization later in the year. It is also said that Harry retains the ranks of commander, lieutenant commander and squad leader.
Just a few days ago, Harry returned to the United Kingdom to attend the Travalyst Sustainable Tourism Summit in Edinburgh, Scotland. While there, host Ayesha Hazarika He told the audience that Harry wanted to be referred only by his first name.
