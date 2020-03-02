Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Kate Middleton will meet

A Fab Four meeting!

Prince Harry Y Meghan markle They are ready to meet publicly with the royal family. On March 9, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day. Prince William Y Kate Middleton they are also ready to join Queen Elizabeth II in service as well as Prince carlos Y Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

This is the first time in months that Harry and Meghan will join William and Kate, amid the rumors of a dispute. As the couple's fans will know, Harry and Meghan have stepped back from the royal duties, as they announced in early 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are parents and children. Archie harrisonThey went to their social networks in January to announce that they are taking a step back as members of the royal family.

In their announcement post, Harry and Meghan also noted that they are working to "become financially independent,quot; and have the Queen's full support.