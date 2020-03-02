Preview of the live match – W Brom vs Newcastle 03.03.2020

Team news and statistics before West Brom vs Newcastle on Tuesday in the fifth round of the FA Cup (start 8pm).

Team news

Ahmed Hegazi is a new injury absent for West Brom



The central defender limped during the league's loss to Wigan on Saturday and joins Grady Diangana (hamstrings) and Nathan Ferguson (knee) on the sidelines.

Callum Robinson and Kamil Grosicki are tied, as they have played in the competition for Sheffield United and Hull respectively.

Meanwhile, Romaine Sawyers will play the last game of his three-game suspension, after being shown a red card in the 3-0 victory over Bristol City.

Newcastle Head coach Steve Bruce has doubts about the end Allan Saint-Maximin before the trip to the Hawthorns.

















1:23



Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says he's worried about his team's lack of goals



The Frenchman was used only as a substitute in Saturday's 0-0 Premier League tie with Burnley after complaining of hamstring and back pain, and will be evaluated before Bruce finishes his team.

Sideman Valentino Lazaro, who missed the game over the weekend by suspension, is available once again and he and Danny Rose could make their FA Cup debut for the club after completing January loan movements too late to participate in the repeat of the fourth round Oxford

However, striker Andy Carroll (hamstrings) will be lost, as will long-term casualties Ciaran Clark (ankle ligaments), Paul Dummett (hamstrings) and Jetro Willems (knee ligaments).

Opta statistics