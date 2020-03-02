Preview of the live match – W Brom vs Newcastle 03.03.2020

Team news and statistics before West Brom vs Newcastle on Tuesday in the fifth round of the FA Cup (start 8pm).
Team news
Ahmed Hegazi is a new absence of injuries due to West brom.
The central defender limped during the league's loss to Wigan on Saturday and joins Grady Diangana (hamstrings) and Nathan Ferguson (knee) on the sidelines.
Callum Robinson and Kamil Grosicki are tied, as they have played in the competition for Sheffield United and Hull respectively.
Meanwhile, Romaine Sawyers will play the last game of his three-game suspension, after being shown a red card in the 3-0 victory over Bristol City.
Newcastle Head coach Steve Bruce has doubts about the end Allan Saint-Maximin before the trip to the Hawthorns.
The Frenchman was used only as a substitute in Saturday's 0-0 Premier League tie with Burnley after complaining of hamstring and back pain, and will be evaluated before Bruce finishes his team.
Sideman Valentino Lazaro, who missed the game over the weekend by suspension, is available once again and he and Danny Rose could make their FA Cup debut for the club after completing January loan movements too late to participate in the repeat of the fourth round Oxford
However, striker Andy Carroll (hamstrings) will be lost, as will long-term casualties Ciaran Clark (ankle ligaments), Paul Dummett (hamstrings) and Jetro Willems (knee ligaments).
Opta statistics
- This is the fifth FA Cup meeting between West Brom and Newcastle, and the first since the fourth round in 2009-10. The previous four took place in the Hawthorns, and the Baggies won three of these.
- Newcastle have won two of their last nine away games against West Brom in all competitions (D3 L4), while their only victory against the Baggies in the FA Cup was in February 1974 (3-0, L3 otherwise ).
- West Brom beat West Ham 1-0 in the last round: they haven't eliminated two Premier League clubs in the same FA Cup campaign since 2001-02 (Sunderland and Leicester).
- Newcastle has progressed to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup each of the last seven times it has reached this stage; However, this is his first fifth round match since 2005-06 (1-0 vs Southampton).
- West Brom is looking to reach the quarterfinals of the FA Cup for the fourth time in the 21st century, and also reached the last eight in 2001-02, 2007-08 and 2014-15.
- No Premier League team has scored more goals in the FA Cup than Newcastle this season (8).