President of Argentina will present bill to legalize abortion | Argentine news

Buenos Aires, Argentina – The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, will send a bill to Congress in a matter of days that seeks to legalize abortion, marking the first time that the initiative will have the support of the president in what could be a significant advance for rights of abortion in Latin America.

Fernandez made the announcement at the National Congress on Sunday, with thousands of people gathered outside, including women wielding the green handkerchief of abortion rights. Some wiped tears from their eyes during their speech.

In Argentina, abortion is illegal and can mean jail time, except in cases of rape or if the mother's health is at risk.

The new bill comes two years after a dramatic debate in the country of origin of Pope Francis in which the legalization of abortion was rejected by the Senate.

Fernández called the current law "ineffective,quot; because it has not had a deterrent effect.

"It has also condemned many women, generally with limited resources, to resort to abortion practices in absolute secrecy, putting their health and sometimes their lives at risk," he said.

“A present state must protect citizens in general and, obviously, women in particular. And in the 21st century, each society must respect an individual's decision to make decisions about their own bodies.

"That is why, within the next 10 days, I will present a bill for the voluntary termination of pregnancy that legalizes abortion at the initial time of pregnancy and allows women to access the health system when they make the decision to abort ".

Advancing women's rights

The Argentine feminist movement is pressing to legalize elective abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.

The president will also send a project to Congress that will provide better support to mothers and newborns, as well as a plan to ensure that sex education is provided in schools.

The Argentine government estimates that 350,000 illegal abortions are performed every year in the second most populous country in South America, putting women's lives at risk. Human rights groups estimate that the number could be as high as 500,000. Many women who try to access legal abortions also face obstacles, and doctors invoke religious or moral objections.

Ana Correa, a women's rights activist who wrote Somos Belen, a book about an Argentine woman who was imprisoned after suffering a miscarriage, said she was delighted with Fernandez's decision.

"We are very happy and hopeful," Correa told Al Jazeera. "We will have some important opponents, but it will be very difficult for legislators to oppose this project because there really is very convincing evidence of how clandestine abortions affect women."

Daniel Lipovetsky, a legislator from the province of Buenos Aires, told Al Jazeera that Sunday's announcement showed how far Argentina had advanced on the issue.

"Only a few years ago, it would have been unimaginable for a president to send a project to legalize abortion to Congress," said Lipovetsky, who is part of the political opposition and in 2018 was part of the group that worked in favor of legalization.

Argentina is in the midst of an important transformation around the advancement of women's rights. In 2015, a feminist movement known as Ni Una menos (Not One Less) took to the streets to denounce the high rates of violence against women and triggered a broader debate that set the stage for voting in 2018.

Correa, one of the founders of Ni Una menos, highlighted three cases that have served to "unmask,quot; the truth of abortion in Argentina: that of Bethlehem, which spent more than two years in prison after a court ruled that what doctors had diagnosed how a miscarriage was an abortion (his sentence was revoked in 2017 after a public protest); Ana María Acevedo's, who sought an abortion in 2007 to undergo chemotherapy, was rejected and died; and that of an 11-year-old girl known as Lucia, who was raped by her grandmother's partner and denied a legal abortion by health authorities in 2019, until finally a court intervened. An emergency caesarean section had to be performed, the baby did not survive and the doctors were charged with manslaughter. No accusations were filed.

Supporters of Argentine President Alberto Fernández meet while attending the ordinary opening session at the Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 1, 2020. President Fernández announced a project to decriminalize abortion, but also a program to Help low-income mothers who decide to move forward with birth (Juan Ignacio Roncoroni / EPA)

Correa said that Fernández's project to support new mothers also serves "to deconstruct that false notion that those who are in favor of legal abortion are against maternity, that is not true."

Influence of the Catholic Church

The president's speech at the opening of the Congress session addressed a series of other issues in Argentina, which is in a deep recession and in talks with the International Monetary Fund and other international creditors to restructure its debt. He made repeated references to the care of the most vulnerable.

"His speech was impregnated with his set of values, with an inclusive, innovative Argentina, with a present state and with a state that hears and listens to new demands," said political scientist Paola Zuban. , director of public opinion consultancy Zuban Cordoba & Associates. But the issue of abortion remains deeply divisive, according to the surveys he has conducted.

The Catholic Church is likely to play an influential role in the debate. During the president's speech, the Episcopal Conference of Argentina sent a tweet reminding people that they are planning International Women's Day on March 8 to express their opposition to abortion and "yes to women, yes to life."

"The culture of death advances,quot; Monsignor Jorge Eduardo Scheinig, archbishop, said in a recorded message. "We need to pray that in Argentina, the yes to life is stronger than death."

Lipovetsky believes the votes are there for approval in the lower house, but the Senate will be close. Still, it is optimistic.

"The chances of this finally becoming law are many," he said.

And the feminist movement will continue to press.

"There is no doubt that we will be present in the streets and we will continue to insist that legislators vote in favor," he said.