Premier League darts: good week, bad week | Darts news

Michael Smith created the story in Dublin and won another victory in the process

Every week during the 2020 season of the Premier League of Darts, we review the action and reflect on the winners and losers.

The best of the action of night four of the Premier League in Dublin

Who shot?

Nine Darts Delight

Look at the nine dart again

There is only one place to start this week. Michael Smith ended the three-year wait for a perfect stage in the Premier League, and drove the Dublin crowd crazy.

He was the first player of nine darts in the competition since Adrian Lewis achieved the feat against Raymond van Barneveld in 2017.

Bully Boy reflected on his leg after sealing the victory over Daryl Gurney,

"That's my first time on television. I missed some on D12," he smiled. "I can't express in words how it feels.

"It's another achievement marked on my list."

We hope we are not waiting for another three years for the next nine darts in the Premier League.

Smith dedicated his father's nine-dart for all the support he has given him.

Gerwyn Price

It has been the entire beginning of 2020 for The Iceman. After reaching the final in three of the five events of the Players Championship in which he participated (winning one), he continued with the first title of the year of the Euro Tour Sunday.

Add the fact that Price is the only player left undefeated in the Premier League, and there is a strong argument to suggest that he is the player in the world right now.

The Welshman defeated world champion Peter Wright 7-1 in Dublin, to get his first victory of the campaign and in the process he obtained a certain degree of retribution for his defeat against Snakebite in Ally Pally.

The former professional rugby star is not afraid of anyone right now, and will be struggling to continue his impressive form this week, when he confronts Glen Durrant in Exeter before heading to Minehead for the UK Open.

Price beat Michael Smith in the final in Belgium

Competition

The table could not be much tighter at this time. Michael van Gerwen returned to the top of the table, taking advantage of Durrant's loss to Nathan Aspinall, but only one point separates the first six.

MVG and The Asp sit on six points, closely followed by Price, Durrant, Smith and Gary Anderson on five.

The fact that they are so grouped means that you are very well prepared before Night Five in Exeter.

The advantage could change hands if Bully Boy manages to knock down world number 1 on Thursday, or if Aspinall makes a number about Peter Wright.

Night five, March 5: Westpoint, Exeter Rob cross vs Daryl Gurney Gerwyn Price vs Glen Durrant Nathan Aspinall vs Peter Wright Gary Anderson vs Luke Humphries Michael Smith vs Michael van Gerwen

Premier League darts live Live

Work to do …

Peter Wright

The world champion followed his great success Ally Pally with the Master's degree, and also triumphed in the Five Players Championship in Wigan.

But it's not happening in the Premier League yet.

Snakebite possibly endured its worst 2020 performance to date, averaging just 83.59 in its 7-1 loss to Price in Dublin.

It would be ridiculous to sound the alarms, and we know what the Scotsman is capable of. But you will need to get points on the board next week, to keep in touch with the leaders.

Wright could not settle in Dublin

Rob cross

Now it's two weeks in a row when Rob Cross left the wrong side of a 7-5 loss.

He took off against Gary Anderson in 3Arena, and could not recover at the Euro Tour stop of the weekend in Belgium, falling to Krzysztof Ratajski in the last stage of 16.

Like Wright, Voltage has now lagged behind the Premier League squad, and will have to record some positive results in the coming weeks.

Thursday's meeting with ninth place Daryl Gurney would be a good place to start.

Can Cross win again?

Low averages

Despite the end of the nine-dart drought, Thursday's stop in Dublin did not see any player reach an average of three darts of more than 100. Interestingly, it becomes the first Premier League event since 2012 where it is not recorded an average of three figures.

Of course, this is an anomaly, given the rise in standards in all areas on the Pro Tour, and the best players in the game will be working to set the record this week.

Do not expect this to become a trend.

View daily Darts news at skysports.com/darts, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.

