Porzingis scores 38, Mavericks beat the Timberwolves 111-91 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Without the guard of the All-Star Game Luka Doncic for 13 games this season, the Dallas Mavericks have discovered how to stay successful without their top scorer and assistant.

Lean on Kristaps Porzingis.

Porzingis tied a high season with 38 points, Seth Curry scored 27 and Dallas won a 111-91 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday afternoon with Doncic sitting with a sprained left thumb.

Porzingis added 13 rebounds and five assists, while also connecting in a race that drew six triples. He is the only player in the history of the NBA with at least 35 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and five scores of 3 in a game, according to Basketball Reference. It is the second time he achieves the feat.

"The 38 points tell about a quarter of the story of what he did in this game," said Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle. “Defensively, it was phenomenal. Changing shots, blocking shots, bouncing the ball, deflecting, saving balls. It was a defensive clinic.

Porzingis scored 22 points in the first half as Dallas led with 20 points and never looked back. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 19 points when the Mavericks won for the third time in four games.

D & # 39; Angelo Russell had 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, but Minnesota lost for the 20th time in 22 games.

"Where we are, we have to go out with a more competitive mindset from the start, especially against these teams like Dallas, which is an execution-based team that has been together," said Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders.

Minnesota missed 10 of its first 11 shots, while Porzingis started early. He scored 10 of the first 19 points of the Mavericks and had three blocks in the first half.

The offensive was not the problem during the decline of the Wolves, but the Wolves had problems on Sunday. Minnesota did not score the first 3:20 of the second quarter and it was 3:37 to start the second half without a point.

Porzingis has played in 10 games without Doncic this season and averaged 27.2 points and 11.8 rebounds. Four times in the last six occasions without Doncic, Porzingis has at least 35 points and 12 rebounds.

In its last 11 games, Porzingis is averaging 27.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.0 blocks, all team highs during that span.

"I've been myself," said Porzingis. "It took me a little while to get into the shooting pace and the feeling of the game and things like that, but I also feel that now the team knows where I like to receive the ball, where I like to play." "

He joined Anthony Davis as the only players this season to register a game with at least 35 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.

