Ports 0-2 Arsenal

The goals of Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Eddie Nketiah on both sides of the half-time sent Arsenal to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup with a 2-0 victory at Portsmouth.

Arsenal was lucky to go to rest with a goal, and came from an unlikely source since Sokratis controlled a volley in the lower corner of the dangerous center of Reiss Nelson (45 + 4).

Nelson created the second one shortly after the break, facing his man on the right before surrendering Nketiah to return home from a short distance (51).

Arsenal is now in the quarterfinals for the first time in three seasons, and the last draw will take place on Wednesday night.

Whats Next?

Arsenal now hosts West Ham in the Premier League at 3pm on Saturday, while Portsmouth is in Peterborough in League One, also on Saturday at 3pm. The quarterfinal draw will take place on Wednesday night around 9.50 p.m.