Porsha Williams fans call her MILF after she posts these RHOA photos – Look at her perfect figure

Porsha Williams shared some photos of RHOA on her social media account that managed to amaze her fans. After her followers saw the amazing photos, many people called her MILF.

These days, the RHOA star shared a photo on her social media account, and fans can see that she is flaunting her new hair.

Most of his followers are totally here for this new look of his, and they make sure to praise her in the comments.

Porsha also shared a photo in which he is together with Tanya Sam and his followers praise the beauty of both women in the comments. Check out Porsha's post below.

R #Rhoa Aftershow 🔥 Pj Momma ’Porsha captioned its publication.

Someone addressed Tanya and Porsha's relationship and said: ‘@itstanyatime, you and @ porsha4real are amazing to see together, women support women. I love the dynamics of your friendship. "

Another follower published this: "The charity event was messy and disorganized!"

Someone else wrote: por @ porsha4real girl … The fight is real with those boots … that was me a couple of weeks ago. Relieving the cream will put that foot together, Sister! "

Another follower posted this: "Kenyan's husband is TERRIBLE and doesn't like his wife," and one commenter said: "Tanya and Porsha are like the perfect couple of friends! Energy is so much fun!"

Someone told Porsha: ‘You are my best friend in my head! The most fun and carefree of the program! You have the best personality! "

A follower said: "I love you all, I promise you my friends goals, I love you all; I would love to have @ porsha4real @itstanyatime."

Another fan said: "I do not like that Kenya is this season: misery enjoys the company, it is messy to bring that lady to Tanya's face."

Many people addressed the relationship between Kenya and Marc after yesterday's RHOA episode, and said that Kenya deserves better.



