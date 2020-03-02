Pop Smoke's family breaks the silence after his death

Pop Smoke's family finally issued a statement, breaking their silence for the first time after their shocking death last month.

"Bashar's family & # 39; Pop Smoke & # 39; Jackson would like to express our sincere thanks to everyone for their support. Every prayer, call and act of kindness is greatly appreciated as we mourn the loss of our son, brother and friend ". statement begins.

"Brooklyn knew him as Bashar. He was educated and raised in Brooklyn and his rise to fame developed from the place he proudly represented. In the past year, his extraordinary talent was revealed to the world, introducing Pop Smoke," he continued. release. .

"Unfortunately, there are no public details available about the murder of our loved one. We ask for respect and responsible reports during this critical moment. Inaccurate reports only add unnecessary pain to a grieving family."

Pop Smoke was shot dead in an alleged invasion of his home in Hollywood Hills in the early hours of February 19. The investigation into his murder continues.