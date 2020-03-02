Pop Smoke's family breaks the silence after his death

Pop Smoke's family finally issued a statement, breaking their silence for the first time after their shocking death last month.

"Bashar's family & # 39; Pop Smoke & # 39; Jackson would like to express our sincere thanks to everyone for their support. Every prayer, call and act of kindness is greatly appreciated as we mourn the loss of our son, brother and friend ". statement begins.

"Brooklyn knew him as Bashar. He was educated and raised in Brooklyn and his rise to fame developed from the place he proudly represented. In the past year, his extraordinary talent was revealed to the world, introducing Pop Smoke," he continued. release. .

