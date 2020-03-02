Polls open in Israel's third election in less than a year | News

The Israelis go to the polling stations to cast their vote in their third general election in less than a year after the two largest parties failed to reach a government to share power.

Opinion polls before Saturday’s vote forecast a tight race between the prime minister in conflict, Benjamin Netanyahu, who heads the right-wing Likud party and who faces a corruption trial, and former army chief Benny Gantz, leader of the Blues and Whites. Alliance.

Both will be well below the majority in Israel's proportional system and the winner will seek to form a coalition with multiple smaller parties, raising the possibility of a fourth election in rapid succession.

Polls for 6.4 million eligible voters opened at 7 am (05:00 GMT). The Israelis have until 10 p.m. (20:00 GMT) to cast your vote, at which time the media can publish the first exit polls and indicate if the deadlock has been broken.

There was little fanfare in the days before the vote, with a notable absence of campaign posters. and public demonstrations in the streets. With electoral fatigue clearly a factor after the inconclusive polls in September and April, participation could be decisive.

Election day is a national holiday in Israel, but the vote on three occasions and fears about the new outbreak of coronavirus, which until now has been largely under control, seem to hamper participation.

Israel established about 15 stations to allow the voting of hundreds of Israelis who were ordered to remain in quarantine in their homes after a possible exposure to the virus.

Arab-majority political parties that primarily represent Palestinian citizens of Israel are also urging people to go to the polls.

The four-party Joint List alliance, headed by Ayman Odeh, is running and can get more votes than before, according to Israeli polls.

Many Palestinian citizens with Israeli citizenship said they were voting in response to the plan proposed by the president of the United States, Donald Trump, for the Middle East. Heavy in favor of Israel, Trump unveiled his long-awaited plan in late January with Netanyahu at an event at the White House.

Palestinian citizens of Israel have long said that they are not treated as equals in Israel, that they face systematic discrimination in law and politics.

Gantz says he favors a coalition government with the Likud, but only if he gets rid of his lifelong leader due to corruption charges against him. Netanyahu, who still enjoys broad support in his party, insists that he must remain as prime minister in any unity agreement.

Last month, Netanyahu was charged with bribery, abuse of trust and fraud in three cases of corruption, which could damage his attempt to remain in office. Netanyahu, who goes to trial on March 17, denies the charges.

With his career at stake, Netanyahu has made a furious campaign. It has taken a hard turn to the right in the hope of gathering its nationalist base, promising to expand and annex settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Avigdor Lieberman, who leads the far-right Yisrael Beiteinu party, once again it is emerging as a potential king-maker, without Netanyahu or Gantz being able to secure a parliamentary majority without their support.

Lieberman has not committed to any of the candidates, although he has promised that there will not be a fourth election.