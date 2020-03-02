Police seek help locating 2 suspects connected to a break-in and entry – Up News Info Detroit

Detroit, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking public assistance to identify two suspects wanted in connection with a home invasion on the east side of the city.

This happened on Monday, February 24 at approximately 7:20 p.m.

The two male suspects stormed into an unoccupied house through the front window, located in the 400 block of Chalmers.

They stole the oven, stove and refrigerator from the house and then escaped in an unknown vehicle.

Suspect # 1 He describes himself as a black man in his 30s, with a medium build and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a one-piece blue Carhartt with mud everywhere and a glove on his left hand.

Suspect # 2 He is described as a black man in his 30s, thin, of medium complexion and dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and a glove on his right hand.

If someone knows these two people or has information about this crime, contact the Fifth Precinct of the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

