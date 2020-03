HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday night in the heart of Hollywood near a liquor store.

A person has been transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Witnesses say the suspect fled the scene in a white Range Rover. Highland could close for several hours while the investigation continues.

More details to come.