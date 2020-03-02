Police investigate an attempted kidnapping near the University of Minnesota campus – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Police say a woman fought a man who tried to kidnap her Sunday night near the campus of the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities.

University police say the attack occurred in the 700 block of 8th Street Southeast around 6 p.m. The woman could fight the man. The man ran from the scene.

The police are working to get a description of the man.