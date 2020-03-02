Phil Thompson: Jordan Henderson is still a great lady while Liverpool faces Chelsea | Soccer news





Phil Thompson makes his Super 6 predictions before Tuesday's action. Will you get the £ 250k?

Thommo expects Liverpool to have a strengthened FA Cup team and respond to their first Premier League defeat of the season, but who else is it supporting and what do you give the game free-to-play? There is £ 250,000 for the shot, so get your scores now!

THOMMO PREDICTIONS: Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool (10/1 with Sky Bet)

What happened at Watford?

First of all, you should give credit to Watford, who played well when they came to Anfield and probably felt bad for doing so. They could have taken something out of that game in December (Liverpool won 2-0), but it will have been a similar tactic for Nigel Pearson in this one. His side deserved it completely. It was one of those games where one of two things could happen. The larger team has a day off or Watford plays to its fullest potential, and that's when banana skin can happen.

Ismaila Sarr celebrates after scoring his second goal of the match against Liverpool

I think everyone who watched the game could see that Liverpool was not in that, and it was complacency. It is not an opportunity, it just says that all these main teams participate in these games and are a bit rude about it, especially at this time of the year when these clubs at the bottom of the league are fighting for their lives.

Since winter break, Liverpool has not been excellent at all. The words on the lips of many Liverpool fans were that they had been waiting for this to happen. Against Norwich, it wasn't great, but they won. The game against West Ham was not good, but they won again. Maybe many fans felt they got away with it in those games, but then you come back to the fact that this is how teams win the league, winning when you're not playing well. You are always worried that there is one of those results just around the corner.

On the trip to Chelsea

An answer is needed, but Jurgen Klopp will probably go with a mix of youth and experience. He will not play a suitable first team, but with the bench in recent times, you can see that there is a lot of quality coming back. I said a few weeks ago that some of the marginal players needed games, since they may need them as the season progresses. You could see that in Dejan Lovren's performance at Watford. He looked very rusty and you could see that he needed games to catch up.

When you have been out of the team for a long time or have been injured, you are rusty and need games. Chelsea's game is ideal. I think it will be a mix of those players who were on the bench against Watford. I think Lovren should play and Joel Matip will enter. If Naby Keita is fine, he should return, so Klopp will be watching them all. . Adrian will start at Stamford Bridge. Young boys will play as Neco Williams on the right side and Yasser Larouci on the left side. Curtis Jones and possibly Harvey Elliott will also appear, so that is the creation of a decent team.

I think Chelsea will be quite strong. Frank Lampard will want to win a trophy in his first year, so he could be a little stronger than what Klopp does to go after the FA Cup. Much of her makeup is made up of young people anyway, so it will be interesting. It will be a good game. Liverpool has taken off the jumpsuit now with all the talk of the & # 39; Invincibles & # 39 ;. That was just a little extra for me. My main goal is to finish and finish the Premier League. That is what I have in mind.

Henderson a massive miss

The last two games have demonstrated the importance of Jordan Henderson for this side. Not only what he brings as a midfielder, but he would have been demanding more from players on the field, talking with them to control them and asking for more of their performances. He is the leader and has a presence in the field, so Liverpool misses him at the moment.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was ejected for a late injury against Atlético de Madrid.

Neil Critchley's departure

The Carabao Cup games, specifically the game against Aston Villa, and the FA Cup game against Everton was a great showcase for Neil: all this included how he adapted, how he changed his team and his quality and playing style It was quite obvious.

That will have put it in the minds of potential club owners and presidents for the position of manager. I admire Neil quite a lot, since he could have said that he would stay in Liverpool in the long term, if he wanted to, but he is ambitious, he wants to try it on his own, and he has had a fantastic tutor at Klopp. He has seen how he works, and how he has played The team in those games has been very typical of Liverpool.

Neil Critchley has become the new Blackpool boss

He could have been a good coach beforehand, but learning from Klopp will only have strengthened him. In Blackpool, this will be completely different. He will try to adapt, and I think you have to. You have to believe in your own ability to be able to do it alone. I wish you good luck!

Super statistics: Lightning to hit twice?

Liverpool already won 2-1 at Stamford Bridge this season. Thommo is not the only one who predicts this score, with 33% supporting the same score. Will you go against the tide, with £ 250k at stake? Play for free.

Thommo Round 47 Predictions:

Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool

Reading 0-2 Sheffield United

West Brom 1-1 Newcastle

Ipswich 1-2 Fleetwood

Exeter 2-2 Crewe

Plymouth 3-0 Grimsby