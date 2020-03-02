Phil Foden awaits the call of England after the final exhibition of the Carabao Cup | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML5c748d2ff04cb08a970b410c283fe73e11% %MINIFYHTML5c748d2ff04cb08a970b410c283fe73e12%

Phil Foden hopes that his impressive display in the final victory of the Carabao Cup in Manchester City can help him win a call from England.

The 19-year-old midfielder was named the man of the game after playing a leading role in the 2-1 defeat of Aston Villa in Wembley on Sunday.

Foden, a U17 World Cup winner in 2017, has been mentioned as an international future of England for some time, but his lack of appearances in the City has so far prevented him from winning a call.

Even Sunday's departure was only his tenth start of the season, but, with England's Southgate boss in the game, he chose the right occasion to shine.

Foden, current international U21, said: "I want to be there, obviously, but it's very difficult with the players we have there."

"I wish Gareth was watching and I wish I saw things he liked.

"So that's all I can do: just show what I can do every time I play and see where it takes me. We haven't talked much, but he has said in some places that he is watching me closely." "

Foden has been gradually entered into the City's first team by manager Pep Guardiola during the last three seasons.

Guardiola, the two-time Champions League winner of a Barcelona team that included Lionel Messi, said last summer that Foden was the best player he had ever seen.

This season, Guardiola has repeatedly said that City will not need to sign a player to replace David Silva who leaves at the end of the season because Foden will be ready to step up.

"If the manager says something like that, it gives him a lot of confidence and courage to keep playing and doing well and, with the manager behind you, he can only help and improve it," Foden added.

"He believes in me and that gives me a lot of confidence in the field, and he is always trying to help me every day and it is a pleasure for me to be a part of him."

Foden believes that he has been given the perfect base on the City star-filled team.

"You can improve a lot by playing and learning from players like that every day," he said.

"Playing in the same field as them in Wembley is a time I will never forget and make your job easier."

Foden shines in the final victory of the City Cup The exhibition of the man of the party of Phil Foden in Wembley underlines the fact that he needs to play now.

"When I joined the team for the first time, I found it quite difficult to maintain the rhythm and physicality, and sometimes I felt quite frustrated, but as a few months passed, I began to get used to it. It was then that I felt comfortable and felt that I belonged there.

"Not many young players like me could play in a team like this, so that shows the confidence that the coach and the players have in me, which is really nice."

Foden, who has played mainly in the center, also showed his versatility in Wembley playing right. Among several striking contributions, he set the first goal for Sergio Agüero with a good header.

He said: "I enjoyed it because I had a lot of time on the ball and a lot of space to do things. It always helps if you can play in many positions."